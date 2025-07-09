Toronto woman charged for allegedly offering fraudulent immigration services

A woman is facing charges for allegedly offering fraudulent immigration services in Toronto.

Investigators say they received reports of someone providing immigration services for Canadian citizenship applications and work permits between May 2023 and May 2025 in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

The victims would then pay the accused and were allegedly provided with government documents, but would later learn that the services were not legitimate, and the documents were deemed to be fraudulent.

On Tuesday, Maria Corpuz, 43, of Toronto, was charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of false pretense under $5,000 and two counts of utter forged document

With files from Joseph Ryan