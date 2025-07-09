Some TTC fare gates not accepting certain card payment methods

The TTC says some fare gates at subway stations are not accepting certain card payments due to a server issue.

The payment methods affected include debit, credit, Apple and Google Wallet. Presto card payments are working.

The TTC tells 680 NewsRadio it is system-wide problem across all lines, and that crews are working to fix it.

A spokesperson says it is impacting all stations but at some gates are working at most of the stations.

It is not yet known when the issue will be resolved.

The transit agency states that it has fare collectors and agents stationed at the main gates of all stations to assist customers. Riders are being directed to the fare gates that are working to prevent lines and crowding.

So far, no delays have been reported.