Boy, 16, arrested in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy near Woodbine Park over the weekend.

Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Saturday, where they found a teen boy inside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant suffering from stab wounds.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported him to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Abdoul Aziz Sarr of Toronto.

Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing at a McDonalds near Woodbine Park on July 5, 2025. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

On Monday, a boy, 16, of Toronto turned himself into police and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.