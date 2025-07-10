Boy, 16, arrested in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park
Posted July 10, 2025 1:43 pm.
Last Updated July 10, 2025 2:20 pm.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy near Woodbine Park over the weekend.
Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Saturday, where they found a teen boy inside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant suffering from stab wounds.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported him to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Abdoul Aziz Sarr of Toronto.
On Monday, a boy, 16, of Toronto turned himself into police and has been charged with first-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.