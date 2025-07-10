Former justice minister David Lametti confirms start date as adviser to PM Carney

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Former Liberal justice minister David Lametti starts his new job in Mark Carney’s Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

Lametti posted on LinkedIn to confirm his start date as Carney’s principal secretary, a top political aide position.

Carney’s new chief of staff, former UN ambassador Marc-André Blanchard, started in his role at the beginning of the week.

Lametti, Blanchard and Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia are the key hires in Carney’s inner circle.

Sabia is a former deputy minister of finance and was president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec before he was tapped to take over as the head of the civil service.

He sent a letter to the public service on Monday, warning that some internal government processes have become too complicated and telling public servants they must focus on the government’s priorities.

Top Stories

Boy, 16, arrested in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue...

3h ago

Police seek 2 vehicles in connection with Mississauga homicide

Investigators are searching for two trucks that are believed to be connected to a homicide that happened in Mississauga earlier this year. Peel Regional Police say they received a 911 call around 2:00...

45m ago

Both Toronto Ornge air ambulances out of service this weekend

Ornge has confirmed both of their Toronto-based air ambulances will be temporarily out of service through the weekend.. In a statement, the critical care transportation service said one of their helicopters...

1h ago

5-time repeat drunk driving offender out on bail following multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

A five-time repeat offender for impaired driving is out on bail following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last weekend that has left at least one person with life-altering injuries. Police...

6h ago

