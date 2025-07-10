Mustafa, Nemahsis shortlisted for Polaris Music Prize as cash reward drops in value

TORONTO — Contemporary folk-poet Mustafa and alt-pop singer Nemahsis are among the 10 acts shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, which carries a slimmed-down cash reward this year.

Organizers say the best Canadian album winner will receive $30,000, down from $50,000.

Executive director Amber Still said the organization received less money from some of its sponsors this year.

Other shortlisted artists include electronic experimentalist Marie Davidson, punk outfit the OBGMs and psychedelic rockers Population II.

The winner will be announced at a gala at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Sept. 16, when the $10,000 Polaris Song Prize will also be handed out for the first time.

This year’s contenders also include folk-soul performer Saya Gray and French-Canadian singer Lou-Adriane Cassidy.

Rounding out the list is pop pair Bibi Club, Calgary-raised Yves Jarvis and Anishinaabe-led duo Ribbon Skirt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press