Trump threatens 35 per cent tariffs on Canada on Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports on Aug. 1.

Trump posted a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney on social media, saying if Canada works to stop the flow of fentanyl he may consider a tariff adjustment.

But Trump says there are other issues the United States has with Canada, including supply management in the dairy sector and trade deficits.

Canada and the United States had committed to working on a new economic and security agreement with a July 21 deadline for the deal.

Trump slapped Canada with economywide tariffs in March but walked back duties on imports compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade a few days later.

There are additional tariffs on steel and aluminum, auto imports and a plan to introduce sector wide tariffs on copper, also on Aug. 1.

