Ottawa tells chiefs to submit questions before meeting with PM on major projects bill

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks during a new conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2025 12:40 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Ottawa asked First Nations chiefs to submit their questions in advance of their meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney next week to discuss his government’s controversial major projects bill.

Bill C-5, the Building Canada Act, allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws.

Carney promised to meet with First Nations after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the bill through Parliament.

But the invitation to the July 17 meeting shared with The Canadian Press shows the government is giving chiefs until July 16 to submit questions they want answered and that they will have the option to vote on which questions will be posed by their peers.

The invitation says that process will help highlight “shared priorities and bring the most pressing issues to the forefront.”

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said Friday that chiefs are “united” ahead of the meeting and are still alarmed at the way the legislation was pushed through Parliament with little input from First Nations.

“First Nations are united in an understanding that we have always supported economic development and prosperity for all, but not at the expense of our rights or responsible environmental stewardship,” Woodhouse Nepinak said.

The Assembly of First Nations met Thursday to discuss the bill and the upcoming meeting with the federal government.

Woodhouse Nepinak said during that meeting that while “some important amendments have been made” to the legislation — including one removing a clause that would have allowed Ottawa to sidestep the Indian Act — not enough was done to quell First Nations’ concerns.

She pointed to an amendment posed by Sen. Paul Prosper to include language on free, prior and informed consent in the legislation. The amendment did not pass.

Sen. Prosper said he’s “worried about how future governments will use this law” and whether the next economic crisis might give them cover to sidestep laws again.

“I’m worried about the process (being) repeated in the future, when the next big emergency happens,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

33m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

15m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

31m ago

2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year. Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near...

9m ago

