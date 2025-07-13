Emergency services on scene of small plane crash at London Southend Airport

Still photo from a video circulating on social media showing a large plume of smoke after a small plane crashed at an airport in the the south of England.

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2025 1:01 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2025 2:40 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Emergency services raced Sunday to the scene of a small plane crash at London Southend Airport.

No details on where the plane was heading or how many people were on board were immediately disclosed.

In a statement on social media, the airport confirmed a “serious incident” involving what it termed a general aviation aircraft.

Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke emanating from the crash site. The plane involved is said to be 12 meters (39 feet) long.

Witness John Johnson, who was at the airport with his family, said he saw a “big fireball” after the plane “crashed head first into the ground.”

“It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head-first into the ground,” he said. “There was a big fireball.”

Johnson said that before the plane got into position for take-off, he and his family waved at the pilots and “they all waved back at us.”

After the crash, Johnson said the airport’s fire service responded straight away, with two fire engines sent to the crash site, followed by local police, ambulance and fire services.

Essex Police said it was alerted just before 4 p.m. local time to the “serious incident” at the relatively small airport, which is around 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of the capital.

“We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours,” Essex Police said.

As a precaution due to their proximity to the incident, police evacuated a local golf club and rugby club.

The local member of Parliament, David Burton-Sampson, urged people to stay away and let the emergency services do their work.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved,” he said.

According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon were canceled.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Missed appointments to $50 Uber rides: Extended Line 2 closure frustrates TTC commuters

Scheduled track repairs delayed the opening of a significant portion of Line 2, throwing a wrench into the travel plans of commuters on Sunday. According to the TTC, the repairs that forced a closure...

1h ago

Man wanted in early morning downtown stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing in the downtown. Investigators say they were called to the Queen Street and Church Street area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following...

7h ago

Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for...

7h ago

Search for Texas flood victims paused as heavy rains bring new threat of high waters

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — More heavy rains in Texas on Sunday paused a weeklong search for victims of catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River and led to high-water rescues elsewhere as officials...

21m ago

