2 suspects wanted in assault on a TTC bus in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to an assault on a TTC bus. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 14, 2025 9:32 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 9:53 pm.

Two suspects are wanted in connection to an assault on a TTC bus in East York last month.

Toronto police were called to Cosburn and Broadview avenues just before midnight on June 28.

It’s alleged the suspects, a man and woman, approached the victim and started yelling at him. The suspects then allegedly assaulted the victim, pushing him out of the bus before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect is described as 30 years old, six foot three inches, with a skinny build and long light brown hair. He was wearing a white tank top with a blue short-sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

The female suspect is described as 30 years old, five foot three inches, medium build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white tank top, and black shorts.

Security photos of the suspects have been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It’s getting out of hand!' Jewellery store owners speak out after a rash of recent break-ins

Two jewellery store owners are giving a second thought as to how they make their livings after both were targeted in crimes that have seen a spike in the Greater Toronto Area over the past year. “I...

5h ago

'Limit time outdoors': Poor air quality in Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada had issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

6h ago

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

6h ago

Motorcyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton Village hit-and-run

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a motorcycle in Brockton Village, police say. Toronto police were called to College Street and Sheridan Avenue just after 7...

1h ago

Top Stories

'It’s getting out of hand!' Jewellery store owners speak out after a rash of recent break-ins

Two jewellery store owners are giving a second thought as to how they make their livings after both were targeted in crimes that have seen a spike in the Greater Toronto Area over the past year. “I...

5h ago

'Limit time outdoors': Poor air quality in Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada had issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

6h ago

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

6h ago

Motorcyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton Village hit-and-run

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a motorcycle in Brockton Village, police say. Toronto police were called to College Street and Sheridan Avenue just after 7...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
'It’s terrible to be in this business nowadays': Targeted jewellery store owners speak out

Two jewellery store owners say they may have to rethink their futures after being hit by thieves in the middle of the night. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

0:31
17-year-old wanted in connection to fatal shooting of innocent bystander

Hamilton police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman, who authorities say was an innocent bystander.

9h ago

1:31
Several vehicles found on fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Toronto police are investigating a case of suspected arson after several vehicles were found on fire at a Scarborough auto body shop.

7h ago

1:11
Toronto skyline shrouded in smoke as air quality warning issued

Chopper footage captured a hazy Toronto skyline amid Health Canada's air quality warning as wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario moves South.

10h ago

2:49
North York building tenants prepare for key provincial hearing

Residents at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. say they've been fighting for better living conditions for years. Nearly 100 tenants participated in a rent strike. Now they're set to be heard at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos