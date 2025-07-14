2 suspects wanted in assault on a TTC bus in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to an assault on a TTC bus in East York last month.

Toronto police were called to Cosburn and Broadview avenues just before midnight on June 28.

It’s alleged the suspects, a man and woman, approached the victim and started yelling at him. The suspects then allegedly assaulted the victim, pushing him out of the bus before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect is described as 30 years old, six foot three inches, with a skinny build and long light brown hair. He was wearing a white tank top with a blue short-sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

The female suspect is described as 30 years old, five foot three inches, medium build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white tank top, and black shorts.

Security photos of the suspects have been released.