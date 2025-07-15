3 suspects, 2 aged 16, arrested in series of jewellery store, home robberies across GTA

York Regional Police have arrested three suspects in a series of home and jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.

The probe that ultimately led to their arrests began on June 23, 2025 at around 5:30 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a commercial robbery in the Highway 7 and McCowan Road area.

“According to the victim, three masked suspects carrying hammers approached the store,” police explained in a release. “One suspect attempted to force entry but was unsuccessful. The group fled the scene on foot, followed closely by two additional suspects.”

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects and allegedly link them to multiple robberies across the GTA.

On July 9, 2025, two of the suspects were arrested by Toronto police for an unrelated offence. That arrest led to police obtaining a search warrant for a residence in Toronto.

While searching the property a third suspect was arrested and investigators say they recovered stolen items, a replica firearm and hammers that were allegedly used in the robberies. (pictured below)

Open Gallery 3 items

Malak Rawlins, 18, of Toronto, and two 16-year-old boys who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, all face a variety of robbery, auto theft, and weapons charges.