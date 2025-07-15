3 suspects, 2 aged 16, arrested in series of jewellery store, home robberies across GTA

Malak Rawlins, 18, of Toronto faces robbery and weapons charges. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 15, 2025 12:30 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2025 12:31 pm.

York Regional Police have arrested three suspects in a series of home and jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.

The probe that ultimately led to their arrests began on June 23, 2025 at around 5:30 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a commercial robbery in the Highway 7 and McCowan Road area.

“According to the victim, three masked suspects carrying hammers approached the store,” police explained in a release. “One suspect attempted to force entry but was unsuccessful. The group fled the scene on foot, followed closely by two additional suspects.”

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects and allegedly link them to multiple robberies across the GTA.

On July 9, 2025, two of the suspects were arrested by Toronto police for an unrelated offence. That arrest led to police obtaining a search warrant for a residence in Toronto.

While searching the property a third suspect was arrested and investigators say they recovered stolen items, a replica firearm and hammers that were allegedly used in the robberies. (pictured below)

Open Gallery 3 items

Malak Rawlins, 18, of Toronto, and two 16-year-old boys who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, all face a variety of robbery, auto theft, and weapons charges.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto rapper Top5 stabbed following Drake's U.K. concert

Hassan Ali, known as Toronto rapper "Top5," was stabbed hours after attending a concert by fellow Canadian Drake at a park in the United Kingdom. Metropolitan Police confirmed with CityNews that U.K....

1h ago

Peel police to announce major break in organized crime probe tied to home invasions, luxury thefts

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a major investigation into an organized crime group connected to a series of violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end...

2m ago

Youths arrested after armed robbery in North York; firearm and ammunition seized

Toronto police have arrested three teenagers following an armed robbery in North York that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and prohibited ammunition. Investigators say the incident stemmed from...

27m ago

Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service, first of its kind in Canada

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has launched a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging service, the "first wireless provider to offer next generation technology to Canadians." Rogers Satellite, which...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto rapper Top5 stabbed following Drake's U.K. concert

Hassan Ali, known as Toronto rapper "Top5," was stabbed hours after attending a concert by fellow Canadian Drake at a park in the United Kingdom. Metropolitan Police confirmed with CityNews that U.K....

1h ago

Peel police to announce major break in organized crime probe tied to home invasions, luxury thefts

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a major investigation into an organized crime group connected to a series of violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end...

2m ago

Youths arrested after armed robbery in North York; firearm and ammunition seized

Toronto police have arrested three teenagers following an armed robbery in North York that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and prohibited ammunition. Investigators say the incident stemmed from...

27m ago

Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service, first of its kind in Canada

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has launched a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging service, the "first wireless provider to offer next generation technology to Canadians." Rogers Satellite, which...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Hot and muggy conditions to last through the week

The hot and muggy conditions won't let up until the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:29
Toronto distributes 500 free air conditioning units to lower income seniors

In a pilot project expected to cost $250,000, Toronto is installing free portable air conditioning units across the city to lower income seniors. 14-hundred seniors applied for the program, the recipients were chosen by lottery.

19h ago

3:02
'It’s terrible to be in this business nowadays': Targeted jewellery store owners speak out

Two jewellery store owners say they may have to rethink their futures after being hit by thieves in the middle of the night. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

0:31
17-year-old wanted in connection to fatal shooting of innocent bystander

Hamilton police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman, who authorities say was an innocent bystander.

23h ago

1:31
Several vehicles found on fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Toronto police are investigating a case of suspected arson after several vehicles were found on fire at a Scarborough auto body shop.

22h ago

More Videos