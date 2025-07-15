1 male shot during altercation in Etobicoke

Toronto police investigate a shooting in a parking lot at Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive on July 15, 2025. (Sean Toussaint/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 15, 2025 1:20 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2025 2:00 pm.

One person was shot during an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Police confirm.

It happened at around 12:46 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area.

Officers responding to the scene found a male victim injured in a vehicle.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description is currently available.

Toronto police investigate a shooting in a parking lot at Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive on July 15, 2025. (Sean Toussaint/CityNews)

More to come

Top Stories

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

updated

29m ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

7m ago

Toronto rapper Top5 stabbed following Drake's U.K. concert

Hassan Ali, known as Toronto rapper "Top5," was stabbed hours after attending a concert by fellow Canadian Drake at a park in the United Kingdom. Metropolitan Police confirmed with CityNews that U.K....

2h ago

2 arrested for dragging dog outside vehicle while leashed to second dog inside

A man and woman from Toronto are facing animal cruelty charges following calls to police from bystanders after they saw the duo allegedly mistreating two dogs. Police responded to calls in the Yonge...

1h ago

