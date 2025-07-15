1 male shot during altercation in Etobicoke

One person was shot during an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Police confirm.

It happened at around 12:46 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area.

Officers responding to the scene found a male victim injured in a vehicle.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description is currently available.

Toronto police investigate a shooting in a parking lot at Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive on July 15, 2025. (Sean Toussaint/CityNews)

More to come