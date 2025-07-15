1 male shot during altercation in Etobicoke
Posted July 15, 2025 1:20 pm.
Last Updated July 15, 2025 2:00 pm.
One person was shot during an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Police confirm.
It happened at around 12:46 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area.
Officers responding to the scene found a male victim injured in a vehicle.
The victim, whose age has not been released, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect description is currently available.
More to come