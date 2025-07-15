Trump to put tariffs of over 10% on smaller nations, including those in Africa and the Caribbean

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Joint Base Andrews, Md., as Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, left, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, right, look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2025 7:29 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 5:32 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he plans to place tariffs of over 10% on smaller countries, including nations in Africa and the Caribbean.

“We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them,” Trump said, adding that it could be “a little over 10% tariff” on goods from at least 100 nations.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick interjected that the nations with goods being taxed at these rates would be in Africa and the Caribbean, places that generally do relatively modest levels of trade with the U.S. and would be relatively insignificant for addressing Trump’s goals of reducing trade imbalances with the rest of the world.

The president had this month been posting letters to roughly two dozen countries and the European Union that simply levied a tariff rate to be charged starting Aug. 1.

Those countries generally faced tax rates on the goods close to the April 2 rates announced by the U.S. president, whose rollout of historically high import taxes for the U.S. caused financial markets to panic and led to Trump setting a 90-day negotiating period that expired July 9.

Trump also said he would “probably” announce tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs at the “end of the month.”

The president said he would start out at a lower tariff rate and give companies a year to build domestic factories before they faced higher import tax rates. Trump said computer chips would face a similar style of tariffs.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

15h ago

Young boy, 3, reunited with parents after being found walking alone in Vaughan

A three-year-old boy found walking alone in Vaughan has been reunited with his parents. The child was found walking alone in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Vellore Woods Boulevard this afternoon...

11h ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

15h ago

Feed Scarborough community farm damaged in fire, vehicles vandalized earlier

Toronto police officers tell CityNews an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Feed Scarborough is appealing for community help.

11h ago

Top Stories

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

15h ago

Young boy, 3, reunited with parents after being found walking alone in Vaughan

A three-year-old boy found walking alone in Vaughan has been reunited with his parents. The child was found walking alone in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Vellore Woods Boulevard this afternoon...

11h ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

15h ago

Feed Scarborough community farm damaged in fire, vehicles vandalized earlier

Toronto police officers tell CityNews an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Feed Scarborough is appealing for community help.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:58
Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service

Helping Canadians connect in remote areas. Afua Baah gets the details on a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging that Rogers communications will soon roll out.

12h ago

0:32
Daytime shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries.

14h ago

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.

17h ago

1:10
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown & his family received threats: Peel police

Peel Police say they are investigating threats received by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

17h ago

0:19
Toronto rapper 'Top5' stabbed in U.K. after Drake concert

Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, also known as 'Top5,' was stabbed in the U.K. following Drake's concert, Metropolitan Police confirmed to CityNews.

17h ago

More Videos