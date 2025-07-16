Jane’s Addiction bandmates sue each other over onstage fight that ended tour

FILE - Dave Navarro, left, and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform during KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2025 9:42 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 6:53 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The members of alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction filed dueling lawsuits Wednesday over singer Perry Farrell’s onstage scuffle with guitarist Dave Navarro at a Boston concert last year, prompting the cancellation of the rest of their reunion tour and a planned album.

Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery sued Farrell in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking at least $10 million, alleging that Farrell’s behavior on the tour had ranged from erratic to out-of-control, culminating in the assault, where Farrell punched Navarro both on stage and backstage.

“With a series of swift blows, he single-handedly destroyed the name, reputation, trademark, and viability of the Band and those who built it,” their lawsuit says.

Farrell and his wife, Etty Lau Farrell, sued the three bandmates in the same court Wednesday, blaming them for the conflict and the violence.

“Navarro, Avery and Perkins apparently decided,” the lawsuit says, “that Jane’s Addiction’s decades of success should be jettisoned in pursuit of a yearslong bullying campaign against Farrell involving harassing him onstage during performances, including, among other tactics, trying to undermine him by playing their instruments at a high volume so that he could not hear himself sing.”

The Farrells said that Navarro and Avery actually assaulted them.

Perry Farrell said he was “blindsided” when the other members canceled the remaining 15 shows of the tour and broke up the band without consulting him, costing all of them a great deal of money.

And he said his bandmates defamed him by publicly saying after the fight that he had mental health problems.

Jane’s Addiction was an essential part of the Los Angeles music scene in the late 1980s with their combination of elements of punk, goth and psychedelic sounds and culture. They became a national phenomenon with hits including “Jane Says” and “Been Caught Stealing,” and through their founding of the Lollapalooza tour, whose first incarnations they headlined in 1991.

The group broke up soon after but returned several times in various incarnations. The 2024 tour was the first time the original members had played together since 2010.

Farrell missed all seven of the group’s rehearsals in the run-up to the tour, his bandmate’s lawsuit alleges, and his behavior during the early shows ranged from erratic to out-of-control.

“He struggled night to night amid public concern for his well-being and apparent intoxication,” their lawsuit says. “Perry forgot lyrics, lost his place in songs he had sung since the 1980s, and mumbled rants as he drank from a wine bottle onstage.”

The lawsuit says Farrell was given many solutions to the volume problem, none of which he followed.

Then on Sept. 13 at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston in front of about 4,000 fans, videos partially captured Farrell lunging at Navarro and bumping Navarro with his shoulder before taking a swing at the guitarist with his right arm. Navarro is seen holding his right arm out to keep Farrell away before Farrell is dragged away.

But Farrell’s lawsuit says the “video evidence is clear that the first altercation onstage during the Boston show was hardly one-sided.” It says Navarro was deliberately playing loud to drown out the singer, and “what followed was an inappropriate violent escalation by Navarro and Avery that was disproportionate to Farrell’s minor body check of Navarro.”

Farrell alleges that when he was being restrained by a crew member, Avery punched him in the kidneys, and that both Avery and Navarro assaulted him and his wife backstage.

Shortly after the fight, Farrell in a statement apologized to his bandmates, especially Navarro, for “inexcusable behavior.”

Both lawsuits allege assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract, among other claims.

“Now,” Navarro, Perkins and Avery’s lawsuit says, “the Band will never have their revival Tour, to celebrate a new album and 40+ years of deep, complex, chart-topping recordings. Instead, history will remember the Band as suffering a swift and painful death at the hands of Farrell’s unprovoked anger and complete lack of self-control.”

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

18m ago

Two doctors charged in ongoing forgery, identity theft probe: York police

Two doctors from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were arrested as part of a forgery and identity theft investigation linked to a suspect who faced similar charges and accusations earlier this year. York...

4h ago

Ex-pilot called himself messiah on climate-change mission, day before alleged hijack

The day before the suspected hijacking of a light aircraft triggered a security scare at Vancouver's airport this week, former commercial pilot Shaheer Cassim posted on social media that he was a "messenger...

4h ago

E-scooter injuries on the rise across Canada, particularly among children and teens

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) reveals a sharp increase in hospitalizations linked to electric scooter (e-scooter) use across Canada, with children, teens, and women...

2h ago

Top Stories

Male shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

18m ago

Two doctors charged in ongoing forgery, identity theft probe: York police

Two doctors from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were arrested as part of a forgery and identity theft investigation linked to a suspect who faced similar charges and accusations earlier this year. York...

4h ago

Ex-pilot called himself messiah on climate-change mission, day before alleged hijack

The day before the suspected hijacking of a light aircraft triggered a security scare at Vancouver's airport this week, former commercial pilot Shaheer Cassim posted on social media that he was a "messenger...

4h ago

E-scooter injuries on the rise across Canada, particularly among children and teens

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) reveals a sharp increase in hospitalizations linked to electric scooter (e-scooter) use across Canada, with children, teens, and women...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.

12h ago

0:45
Canadian-based man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 114-year-old marathoner

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

18h ago

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

23h ago

0:24
Man wanted in connection to stabbing at Yonge and Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas.

23h ago

0:46
114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh killed in hit-and-run

Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the oldest marathon runner and the first 100-year-old to complete a full marathon, has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday.
More Videos