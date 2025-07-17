Woman injured in crash between vehicle and e-bike in North York
Posted July 17, 2025 5:21 pm.
Last Updated July 17, 2025 7:09 pm.
An e-bike rider has been injured in a crash with a vehicle in North York Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to the Jane Street and & Frith Road area, just after 4 p.m. to reports of a collision.
The female rider, believed to be in her 30s, has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved remained on the scene.