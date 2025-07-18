The Big Story

TikTok’s last-ditch effort to keep operating in Canada

FILE - The TikTok app logo is shown on an iPhone in Houston on Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 18, 2025 7:24 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 7:41 am.

It’s one of the most popular social networks in the world and it’s fighting for survival in both Canada and the U.S.

But it appears TikTok Canada will not go down without a fight, even it means spending millions in advertisements or pulling the plug on big name sponsorships.

It’s all in response to the federal government’s recent decision to shut down its sales office over national security concerns in relation to its Chinese ownership. What does that mean for Canadian users of TikTok?

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Michael Geist, professor of law, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-Commerce Law, Faculty of Law at the University of Ottawa, to see what the future holds for TikTok’s Canadian’s branch.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard...

updated

1h ago

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening. The province's police...

2h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy takes the streets of Toronto

Catch the sights and sounds of a racetrack this weekend at the Honda Indy. If you prefer to stay away from the noise, there's still lots of festivals happening throughout the city. Keep in mind, there...

19h ago

Top Stories

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard...

updated

1h ago

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening. The province's police...

2h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy takes the streets of Toronto

Catch the sights and sounds of a racetrack this weekend at the Honda Indy. If you prefer to stay away from the noise, there's still lots of festivals happening throughout the city. Keep in mind, there...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Elderly woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in North York parking lot

A 71 year old woman was fatally stabbed in a North York parking lot, while loading her groceries. As Jazan Grewal reports, the suspect is still at large.

11h ago

1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.

21h ago

2:29
Police say man in his 20s fatally shot in Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was shot dead in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot and a portion of the shopping centre entrance will remain closed as they continue their investigation.

22h ago

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

23h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.
More Videos