TikTok’s last-ditch effort to keep operating in Canada

It’s one of the most popular social networks in the world and it’s fighting for survival in both Canada and the U.S.

But it appears TikTok Canada will not go down without a fight, even it means spending millions in advertisements or pulling the plug on big name sponsorships.

It’s all in response to the federal government’s recent decision to shut down its sales office over national security concerns in relation to its Chinese ownership. What does that mean for Canadian users of TikTok?

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Michael Geist, professor of law, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-Commerce Law, Faculty of Law at the University of Ottawa, to see what the future holds for TikTok’s Canadian’s branch.