Ontario, B.C., territories announce agreements to boost internal trade

HUNTSVILLE, ONT. — Ontario, British Columbia, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories have announced agreements to boost internal trade, improve labour mobility and remove barriers to doing business together.

Canada’s premiers are meeting in Huntsville, Ont., about trade, U.S. tariff threats and other issues, and a statement from the five leaders announced the signings of two separate memorandums of understanding.

Ontario and B.C., and Ontario and the three territories, have signed separate agreements that Premier Doug Ford says will help Canada unlock about $200 billion in economic potential.

A statement from the premiers says the provinces and territories are working together to eliminate red tape, cut business costs and open new ways for skilled workers to move freely across the country.

The deals announced Monday mean Ontario has signed agreements with all Canadian provinces and territories.

Yukon Premier Mike Pemberton says their agreement will help ensure the territories can fully participate in and contribute to Canada’s economy.

B.C. Premier David Eby says when Ontario and B.C. team up to take down trade barriers, it’s good for workers and businesses.

“Between our provinces, we have more than half of the population of the country. This agreement is key to unlocking one Canadian economy,” Eby said in the statement.