Police probing fatal shooting in Toronto’s Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood.

Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road area near St. Clair Avenue West and Keele Street just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics told CityNews that a victim was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Their gender was not provided.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The southbound lanes are closed due to the ongoing police investigation.