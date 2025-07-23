Dr. Michelle Murti named Toronto’s new Medical Officer of Health

Dr. Michelle Murti has been appointed Toronto’s new Medical Officer of Health.

She replaces Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, who has been serving as the acting Medical Officer of Health since Dec. 17, 2024. Dr. Eileen de Villa announced her decision to resign after eight years as the head of Toronto Public Health in May 2024.

Murti has been serving as the Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario since 2021, where she has played a pivotal role in pandemic preparedness, emergency response and health system transformation.

“Dr. Murti is a respected public health physician with a deep understanding of both local community health and global disease prevention,” said Mayor Olivia Chow after she was confirmed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “She brings experience from the World Health Organization, where she contributed to the Global Outbreak Alert Response Network in Geneva.”

“Dr. Murti’s work reflects her steady, evidence-based community-oriented approach to solutions. She understands what it means to build trust because she’s done it again and again, whether working with frontline providers or policy makers.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us, from preparing for the long-term impact of climate change on public health to reducing health inequalities in our neighbourhoods to rebuilding community trust.

Murti said in a statement that she looks forward to working with the community and city partners to “protect and improve health, reduce health inequities and make Toronto a healthy and resilient place where we can all live, work and play.”

Murti’s appointment must still be approved by Ontario’s Minister of Health. She is scheduled to assume her new role on Sept. 3.