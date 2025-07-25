Israeli ambassador rejects PM Carney’s criticism of aid delivery in Gaza

Israel Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed delivers remarks during a commemorative event in solidarity with Jewish community members on the anniversary of Oct. 7 hostilities in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2025 4:05 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 8:37 pm.

OTTAWA — Israel’s ambassador in Ottawa has issued a statement rejecting Canada’s “condemnation” of humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza.

The statement from Ambassador Iddo Moed urges Canada to keep up pressure on Hamas to release hostages and support a comprehensive framework to end the war.

It comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday accused the Israeli government of failing to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and of violating international law by denying aid.

In a post on X, Carney said Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by “comprehensive provision” of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations.

Moed insists in his statement that Israel is committed to upholding international law and is serving as an “active partner” in facilitating the flow of aid into Gaza.

Canada is among more than two dozen countries, along with the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, that issued a joint statement earlier this week calling for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

9h ago

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

9h ago

U.S. imposing 20.56% anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood

VANCOUVER — British Columbia lumber organizations are condemning the decision by the U.S. Commerce Department to raise anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood to 20.56 per cent, calling them unjustified,...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls 600K electrical outlets sold across Canada over last decade

Health Canada is recalling more than 600,000 electrical outlets sold across Canada over the last decade due to a possible fire hazard. The federal agency says three models of Electrical Devices Ground...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

9h ago

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

9h ago

U.S. imposing 20.56% anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood

VANCOUVER — British Columbia lumber organizations are condemning the decision by the U.S. Commerce Department to raise anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood to 20.56 per cent, calling them unjustified,...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls 600K electrical outlets sold across Canada over last decade

Health Canada is recalling more than 600,000 electrical outlets sold across Canada over the last decade due to a possible fire hazard. The federal agency says three models of Electrical Devices Ground...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Trump hints that trade deal with Canada might not happen

We are just a week away from August 1st, when Donald Trump is threatening to bring in strict new international tariffs. As Glen McGregor explains, the U.S. President is hinting that trade talks with Canada aren't going well.

6h ago

0:43
Popular Toronto restaurant exposed to Hepatitis A

Toronto Public Health is warning of an exposure of Hepatitis A at a popular King Street West restaurant.

11h ago

0:57
Canada 'not really into negotiation': Trump on Aug. 1 tariff deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada hasn't been 'into negotiation' on a new trade deal as the August 1 deadline approaches, signaling Canada may pay a standard tariff rate if a deal isn't reached.

11h ago

0:35
Vehicles at Etobicoke car dealership catch fire in early morning blaze

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke that set ablaze three vehicles.

13h ago

4:47
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

Five former players of Canada's world junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexual assault. Our Michelle Mackey has more on the verdict in this high-profile trial.

More Videos