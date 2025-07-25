Supreme Court affirms murder conviction of man who argued he was unfit for trial

Canada’s highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver’s application for leave to appeal his conviction in the 2011 death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel. The Supreme Court of Canada, located on the banks of the Ottawa River, is pictured in Ottawa on June 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2025 10:52 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:18 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld the murder conviction of a man who argued he was unfit to stand trial because he experienced auditory hallucinations and schizophrenic delusions throughout the proceedings.

In a ruling issued today, the top court accepts the trial judge’s finding that there were no reasonable grounds to believe Mohamed Adam Bharwani did not understand the reality of his trial.

Bharwani was 18 in early 2013 when he moved into a basement apartment in Toronto with other tenants, including a 23-year-old student.

Five days later, he attacked the student, striking her with a fireplace poker and then strangling her to death.

Bharwani was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

A jury ultimately found Bharwani fit to stand trial and he was convicted of first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

