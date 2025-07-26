Man seriously injured in Weston Road stabbing; 1 man in custody

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Saturday morning in the Harwood neighbourhood.

Investigators say they were called to a laneway in the Weston Road and Birdstone Crescent area just before noon for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say a 32-year-old man is in custody, but did not say what charges he may be facing at this time.