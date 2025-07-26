Man seriously injured in Weston Road stabbing; 1 man in custody

Police investigate after a man was stabbed in the city's west end on July 26, 2025. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By John Marchesan

Posted July 26, 2025 1:09 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2025 2:34 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Saturday morning in the Harwood neighbourhood.

Investigators say they were called to a laneway in the Weston Road and Birdstone Crescent area just before noon for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say a 32-year-old man is in custody, but did not say what charges he may be facing at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trains remain halted one day after CN derailment in southwestern Ontario: Via Rail

Via Rail says trains continue to be halted one day after a Canadian National Railway Co. train derailment of about two dozen railcars and one locomotive.  A spokesperson for Via says traffic near...

1h ago

Toronto collective repairs items for free and teaches you how to fix them

A casual discussion about retirement plans more than 12 years ago has turned into a widespread sustainability movement, as Repair Café Toronto continues to add pop-up locations and events across the city. Back...

5h ago

OPP say five commercial tractor trucks taken in early morning theft

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after five commercial tractor trucks were stolen in Midhurst, Ont. Investigators say the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street around...

4h ago

Man in his 20s seriously injured in early morning North York stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Trains remain halted one day after CN derailment in southwestern Ontario: Via Rail

Via Rail says trains continue to be halted one day after a Canadian National Railway Co. train derailment of about two dozen railcars and one locomotive.  A spokesperson for Via says traffic near...

1h ago

Toronto collective repairs items for free and teaches you how to fix them

A casual discussion about retirement plans more than 12 years ago has turned into a widespread sustainability movement, as Repair Café Toronto continues to add pop-up locations and events across the city. Back...

5h ago

OPP say five commercial tractor trucks taken in early morning theft

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after five commercial tractor trucks were stolen in Midhurst, Ont. Investigators say the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street around...

4h ago

Man in his 20s seriously injured in early morning North York stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Trump hints that trade deal with Canada might not happen

We are just a week away from August 1st, when Donald Trump is threatening to bring in strict new international tariffs. As Glen McGregor explains, the U.S. President is hinting that trade talks with Canada aren't going well.

23h ago

0:43
Popular Toronto restaurant exposed to Hepatitis A

Toronto Public Health is warning of an exposure of Hepatitis A at a popular King Street West restaurant.

0:57
Canada 'not really into negotiation': Trump on Aug. 1 tariff deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada hasn't been 'into negotiation' on a new trade deal as the August 1 deadline approaches, signaling Canada may pay a standard tariff rate if a deal isn't reached.

0:35
Vehicles at Etobicoke car dealership catch fire in early morning blaze

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke that set ablaze three vehicles.

4:47
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

Five former players of Canada's world junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexual assault. Our Michelle Mackey has more on the verdict in this high-profile trial.

More Videos