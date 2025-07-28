Driver sought after elderly woman struck by vehicle, critically injured in downtown Toronto

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after an 82-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Fort York Boulevard and Brunel Court area just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the woman was walking across a driveway when she was hit by a white van that did not remain at the scene.

The vehicle was last seen heading towards Fort York.

Police have not released a detailed vehicle description at this point, and are seeking security or dash-cam video of the area.