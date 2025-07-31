Man charged after fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway claims life of one man

Toronto police investigate after a 68-year-old man died in the crash involving multiple vehicles on the Gardiner Expressway on July 8, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 31, 2025 6:53 pm.

A 26-year-old man is facing a total of five charges in connection with a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway earlier this month that killed one person.

Investigators say at least five vehicles were involved in a crash just after 5:30 p.m. on July 8 on the westbound Gardiner Expressway near Lower Jarvis Street.

At least three of the vehicles caught fire, including one which flipped onto its side against the barrier and was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived on the scene.

A 68-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while four others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two others were assessed at the scene.

Police say 26-year-old Andrew Leal of Caledon turned himself into police on July 29 and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

