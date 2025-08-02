Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson arrested at Washington airport on a domestic violence offense

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after winning her 100m heat during the U.S. Championships athletics meet in Eugene, Ore.,Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2025 9:41 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2025 12:01 pm.

Reigning 100-meter world champion Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Richardson was arrested Sunday on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. On Thursday, she ran in the opening round of the women’s 100 meters at U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon. She has an automatic bye to the world championships in September in Tokyo as the defending champion.

The 25-year-old Richardson was booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, at 6:54 p.m. last Sunday and released Monday at 1:13 p.m.

“USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter,” USA Track and Field said in a statement.

Richardson’s agent did not immediately reply to an email request for comment.

The police report said an officer at the airport was notified by a Transportation Security Administration supervisor of a disturbance between Richardson and her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman.

The officer reviewed camera footage and observed Richardson reach out with her left arm and grab Coleman’s backpack and yank it away. Richardson then appeared to get in Coleman’s way with Coleman trying to step around her. Coleman was shoved into a wall.

The report later said Richardson appeared to throw an item at Coleman, which the TSA indicated may have been headphones.

In the police report, the officer said: “I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim.”

Richardson won the 100 at the 2023 world championships in Budapest and finished with the silver at the Paris Games last summer. She also helped the 4×100 relay to an Olympic gold.

She had a positive marijuana test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials and didn’t compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Pat Graham, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Hamilton man, 62, pronounced dead after day-long standoff with police

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man in Hamilton on Friday. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) , police received...

40m ago

Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old pedestrian from Toronto was attempting...

19m ago

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Canada has its 1st case of West Nile this year. Here's what to know about the virus

TORONTO — Confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus acquired in Canada this year arrived just in time for the August long weekend. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Thursday that...

11m ago

