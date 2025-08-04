Canadian Armed Forces airdrop aid to Palestinians in Gaza

A member of the Canadian Forces checks a CC-130J Hercules transport aircraft at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on Wednesday, May 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 4, 2025 12:38 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2025 1:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadian aircraft carried out an airdrop of nearly 10,000 kilograms of aid to Palestinians in Gaza on Monday as Prime Minister Mark Carney warns of a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Canadian Armed Forces flew a CC-130J Hercules aircraft over the Gaza Strip to conduct the drop, said Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Defence Minister David McGuinty in a media statement.

Carney said in a social media post Monday that the “humanitarian disaster in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating.”

“Canada is intensifying our efforts with international partners to develop a credible peace plan and will ensure aid moves forward at the necessary scale,” he said.

Carney had posted video earlier in the week of Canadian aid pallets delivered to Gaza via Jordanian military aircraft.

Anand said in a separate social media post that she remains in contact with her counterpart in Jordan to ensure Canadian aid reaches Palestinians via air and land.

Israel imposed a blockade on Gaza in March, arguing that Hamas had been selling vital supplies and food to pay its fighters. UN agencies say this was not happening to any large extent.

After 2 1/2 months, Israel allowed Americans to launch the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which set up aid distribution sites. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire and American contractors while trying to access those sites.

Israel recently loosened some restrictions on food and medicine reaching the Gaza Strip in response to an international outcry over starvation in the Palestinian territory.

Global Affairs Canada said in a release Monday that Israel’s ongoing aid restrictions are in violation of international law “and must end immediately.”

“Canada reiterates calls for the guarantee of safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian organizations, including the opening of all crossings, the rapid approval of customs clearances and all humanitarian goods into Gaza, and the issuance of long-term visas for aid workers,” the statement read.

On Wednesday, Carney cited Israel’s aid restrictions and the need to preserve a path to a two-state solution as reasons for declaring that Canada would officially recognize a State of Palestine.

Carney said the move was conditional on the Palestinian Authority undertaking serious reforms and holding an election next year for the first time in two decades.

— with files from Dylan Robertson

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police recover bodies of two GTA men believed to have drowned in Stony Lake

Police say they recovered the bodies of two swimmers believed to have drowned in Stony Lake. Both swimmers are from the Peel Region, according to the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. They say...

8m ago

Stabbing on streetcar in East Chinatown sends woman to hospital

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed on a TTC streetcar in the city's East Chinatown on Monday afternoon. Investigators say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m....

2h ago

Pickering man, 34, charged with murder in fatal fire that killed his mother-in-law

Police in Durham Region have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal fire that killed his elderly mother-in-law earlier this year. On June 11, emergency crews responded to...

7h ago

Three facing smuggling-related charges after 44 migrants intercepted in Quebec: CBSA

MONTREAL — Canada Border Services Agency says it has arrested and charged three alleged smugglers after police intercepted a truck carrying 44 foreign nationals in southern Quebec over the weekend. CBSA...

38m ago

Top Stories

Police recover bodies of two GTA men believed to have drowned in Stony Lake

Police say they recovered the bodies of two swimmers believed to have drowned in Stony Lake. Both swimmers are from the Peel Region, according to the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. They say...

8m ago

Stabbing on streetcar in East Chinatown sends woman to hospital

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed on a TTC streetcar in the city's East Chinatown on Monday afternoon. Investigators say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m....

2h ago

Pickering man, 34, charged with murder in fatal fire that killed his mother-in-law

Police in Durham Region have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal fire that killed his elderly mother-in-law earlier this year. On June 11, emergency crews responded to...

7h ago

Three facing smuggling-related charges after 44 migrants intercepted in Quebec: CBSA

MONTREAL — Canada Border Services Agency says it has arrested and charged three alleged smugglers after police intercepted a truck carrying 44 foreign nationals in southern Quebec over the weekend. CBSA...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Drivers call for changes at busy Toronto intersection

Drivers and residents who live near Eglinton Avenue W. and Allen Road say design changes made to the intersection two years ago continue to cause major problems. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:49
Overnight violence in downtown core

A violent weekend in Toronto as police investigate a shooting in the city’s downtown and a stabbing in the Kensington market neighborhood. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

18h ago

2:53
Widespread smoke and haze continues on holiday Monday

Hazy sunshine for the holiday Monday as the air quality across the GTA continues to feel the effects of wildfire smoke.

22h ago

2:57
Beloved Toronto reverend and mother faces deportation after fleeing danger in Kenya

A respected reverend, community leader and mother of two faces deportation back to the very danger she fled and advocates are calling on the federal government to make good on a 2021 promise to protect undocumented migrants. Rhianne Campbell reports.

22h ago

3:20
Several panels at Finch West LRT stations damaged, work to fix other deficiencies continues

As Finch West LRT testing and commissioning continue without a projected opening date for the line, several glass panels at station platforms have been damaged for months while crews are addressing other deficiencies. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos