Conditions cool after B.C. wildfires double in a week with 67,000 lighting strikes

A helicopter battles wildfires near Coombs, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2025 1:34 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 2:05 pm.

The number of wildfires burning in British Columbia has more than doubled in the past week after a stretch of hot, dry weather and thunderstorms that produced more than 67,000 lightning strikes.

There are more than 130 active fires in B.C., up from about 60 a week ago, though the BC Wildfire Service says cooler temperatures, scattered showers and a decrease in thunderstorm activity would help firefighting efforts this week.

There is one so-called wildfire of note, the Wesley Ridge blaze discovered last Thursday near Cathedral Grove, a renowned old-growth forest east of Port Alberni.

The out-of-control blaze spans just over five square kilometres, with the latest update from the wildfire service saying helicopters equipped with night-vision technology worked overnight to dump water on hot spots.

The service says crews made “good progress” on Monday improving containment lines to protect homes and critical infrastructure along Highway 4.

It says there are 164 firefighters assigned to the Wesley Ridge blaze, along with structure protection crews, eight helicopters and other aircraft.

About 40 wildfires are classified as burning out of control across B.C., with Environment Canada issuing a series of smoke-related air quality statements for parts of the Cariboo, Okanagan, Fraser Canyon, Prince George and South Thompson regions, along with parts of eastern Vancouver Island.

The 14-square-kilometre Cantilever Bar fire continues to burn out of control on the west side of the Fraser River about 10 kilometres south of Lytton.

The wildfire service says the blaze is “highly visible” from Highway 1.

An update posted Tuesday says fire activity increased the day before, but smoke was coming from within the fire perimeter and crews did not see any new growth.

The blaze has prompted evacuation orders and alerts by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Lytton, Skuppah and Siska First Nations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

