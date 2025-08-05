2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Scarborough: police

Toronto police say two pedestrians, a man and woman, were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon in the Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue area.

Paramedics described the victims as “elderly” and add they were both taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Kingston Road were briefly closed at Morningside, but have since reopened.

Police say the vehicle remained at the scene. There’s no word on possible charges.