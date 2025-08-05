2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Scarborough: police

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 5, 2025 12:44 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 12:49 pm.

Toronto police say two pedestrians, a man and woman, were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon in the Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue area.

Paramedics described the victims as “elderly” and add they were both taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Kingston Road were briefly closed at Morningside, but have since reopened.

Police say the vehicle remained at the scene. There’s no word on possible charges.

