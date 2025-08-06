5 soldiers shot before arrest made at Army’s Fort Stewart in Georgia

This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero/U.S. Army via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2025 11:53 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 1:56 pm.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Five soldiers were shot Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia, leading to a lockdown at the Army base before the shooter was arrested, officials said.

The conditions of the soldiers and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, nor was the identity of the shooter.

The Army said it’s investigating.

The injured were treated and then moved to Winn Army Community Hospital, base officials said in a Facebook post, adding there’s no threat to the community.

Law enforcement was sent to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The shooter was arrested at 11:35 a.m., officials said.

The lockdown lasted about an hour, and three schools just outside the base took steps similar to a lockdown as well, “out of an abundance of caution,” the Liberty County School System said.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s complex was still locked down.

The Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team was created in 2016 when the service added more than 200 vehicles to an infantry unit of roughly 4,200 soldiers. Also known as the “Spartan Brigade,” the Army has called the unit its “most modern land fighting force.”

Located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

The fort’s three elementary schools are also on lockdown, Community Superintendent Brian Perry told WTOC-TV. The schools have nearly 1,400 students, according to the Department of Defense.

The Associated Press

