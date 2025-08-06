Principal of Rosedale arts school to remain until retirement

The principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts will remain at the school until his retirement next year following a backlash from students.

Students and staff were told earlier this year that their long-term principal, Barrie Sketchley, who is in his 80s, would be transferred to Harbord Collegiate Institute for the next school year.

Sketchley founded Rosedale Heights as an arts school 33 years ago.

Hundreds of students walked out in protest of the decision back in June in solidarity with Sketchely.

Now, the Toronto District School Board has announced that Sketchley will remain at Rosedale Heights until he retires in June of 2026.

“Principal Sketchley’s deep connection to students, families, and staff has shaped the identity of the school, and we look forward to a wonderful school year ahead under Principal Sketchley’s continued leadership,” read the statement from Superintendent Jennifer Chan.

Another principal, Joseph Ghassibe, will also join the administrative team as the “Centrally Assigned Principal – Transitions” to help support students and staff and select system initiatives related to transitions.