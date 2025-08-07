Niagara Falls man facing 81 charges in historical sex assaults involving kids as young as 8

Niagara Regional Police Service sign is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 7, 2025 3:25 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 3:26 pm.

A 53-year-old man is facing a total of 81 charges following an investigation into historical sexual assaults involving children as young as eight years old.

Police in Niagara Region say the eight-month investigation involved alleged offences committed against 14 male and two female victims ranging in age from eight to 17 years between 1991 and 2024.

On August 7, Todd Douglas Williston of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with a total of 81 offences, including 14 counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, 11 counts of making child pornography, 10 counts of voyeurism, as well as sexual assault of persons under the ages of 16 and 14.

Investigators say Williston previously worked as a school bus driver in Niagara Falls and believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Police say Williston used the aliases “Doug Williston,” “Todd Helmes,” “Uncle Doug,” “Plebber,” and “Chubby Todd.” His online account includes variations of “Plebber,” “Chubby Todd,” and “Snake Den.”

“The scale and nature of the allegations are deeply troubling and highlight the profound impact such offences have on our community—particularly on vulnerable young people,” said Chief of Police Bill Fordy in a statement. “This kind of predatory behaviour will not be tolerated in our community.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

22m ago

Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m....

3h ago

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

35m ago

2 Mississauga youths arrested in alleged stabbing of teen trying to stop them from breaking into cars

Two young people from Mississauga have been charged for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man who attempted to stop them from trying to break into parked vehicles. Peel police say on July 21 at around...

59m ago

Top Stories

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

22m ago

Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m....

3h ago

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

35m ago

2 Mississauga youths arrested in alleged stabbing of teen trying to stop them from breaking into cars

Two young people from Mississauga have been charged for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man who attempted to stop them from trying to break into parked vehicles. Peel police say on July 21 at around...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Hamilton police make arrest in fatal shooting of bystander Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man linked to the fatal shooting of Harsimrat Randhawa, who was caught in the crossfire at the time of the incident.

5h ago

2:03
Two separate afternoon shooting in Toronto, police hunt for suspects

It was a violent afternoon on Toronto streets with two separate shootings in broad daylight. Melissa Nakhavoly with the police search for suspects.

16h ago

2:37
Experts warn Ontario to prepare for invasive spotted lanternfly

An invasive insect known for damaging grapevines and trees is inching closer to Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports from a Hamilton workshop where experts are urging the public to help stop the spotted lanternfly before it spreads.

20h ago

2:09
Dozens killed seeking aid in Gaza

Dozens killed in Gaza while desperately seeking aid, as Israelis rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s possible plans to reoccupy the enclave. Afua Baah reports.

21h ago

2:16
Viral chocolate bar being recalled after Canada-wide outbreak of salmonella

Popular Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bars and pistachios from Habibi and Al-Mokhtar Food Centre have been recalled due to contaminated pistachios. Beverly Andrews with the details.

20h ago

More Videos