Niagara Falls man facing 81 charges in historical sex assaults involving kids as young as 8

A 53-year-old man is facing a total of 81 charges following an investigation into historical sexual assaults involving children as young as eight years old.

Police in Niagara Region say the eight-month investigation involved alleged offences committed against 14 male and two female victims ranging in age from eight to 17 years between 1991 and 2024.

On August 7, Todd Douglas Williston of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with a total of 81 offences, including 14 counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, 11 counts of making child pornography, 10 counts of voyeurism, as well as sexual assault of persons under the ages of 16 and 14.

Investigators say Williston previously worked as a school bus driver in Niagara Falls and believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Police say Williston used the aliases “Doug Williston,” “Todd Helmes,” “Uncle Doug,” “Plebber,” and “Chubby Todd.” His online account includes variations of “Plebber,” “Chubby Todd,” and “Snake Den.”

“The scale and nature of the allegations are deeply troubling and highlight the profound impact such offences have on our community—particularly on vulnerable young people,” said Chief of Police Bill Fordy in a statement. “This kind of predatory behaviour will not be tolerated in our community.”