Two die when helicopter crashes into a barge in the Mississippi River

This image provided by Adam Briggs shows smoke fills the air from a barge after a helicopter crash in the Mississippi River near Alton, Ill., on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Adam Briggs via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2025 2:07 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 2:53 pm.

EAST ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A helicopter flying over the Mississippi River ran into a powerline Thursday, then crashed into a barge and sparked a fire, killing two people, officials said.

The two dead were flying in the helicopter and there were no other reported injuries in the crash near East Alton, Illinois, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. East Alton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

The state patrol said no one was on the barge when the crash happened, and the fire has been extinguished. The river has been closed to commercial traffic.

The helicopter ran into a powerline and crashed around 11 a.m. Thursday on the Mississippi River about half a mile (800 meters) downriver from the Alton Dam, said Rivers Pointe Fire District Chief Rick Pender.

Fire, emergency medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the crash. Federal agencies are on the way, Pender said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Video provided to KMOV-TV by a witness shows a black plume of smoke rising from the barge.


Top Stories

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

25m ago

Niagara Falls man facing 81 charges in historical sex assaults involving kids as young as 8

A 53-year-old man is facing a total of 81 charges following an investigation into historical sexual assaults involving children as young as eight years old. Police in Niagara Region say the eight-month...

4m ago

Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m....

3h ago

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

39m ago

