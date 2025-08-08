Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect in connection with Markham shooting

Police issued a Canada-wide arrest on Aug. 8, 2025, for a suspect sought in connection with a shooting in Markham on Jan. 21, 2025. (York Regional Police/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 8, 2025 9:50 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 10:01 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Markham earlier this year.

Officers were called to the area of Lee Avenue and Noble Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Andrew Chao Chen, of Markham, is wanted for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“Chen is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, citizens are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately,” a police release states.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-866-876-5423 (ext. 6970), or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Top Stories

Voice of the Blue Jays returns: Buck Martinez back after latest cancer fight

In a moment that will resonate deeply with Toronto Blue Jays fans across the country, beloved broadcaster Buck Martinez is set to return to the booth Friday night at Dodger Stadium, calling the Jays' series...

1h ago

Second arrest made in shooting homicide of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton police announced a second arrest in the shooting death of Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student who was killed in April while standing near a bus stop in broad daylight. Authorities...

2h ago

Police arrest 3rd male youth in fatal east-end stabbing of teen boy

Toronto police say a third male youth has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy last month in the city's east end. Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, was stabbed and later died...

26m ago

Economy lost 41,000 jobs in July but unemployment rate held steady at 6.9%

The Canadian economy shed some 41,000 jobs in July as young workers and the private sector bore the brunt of the losses, Statistics Canada said Friday. The unemployment rate held steady at 6.9 per cent...

25m ago

