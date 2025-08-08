Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect in connection with Markham shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Markham earlier this year.

Officers were called to the area of Lee Avenue and Noble Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Andrew Chao Chen, of Markham, is wanted for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“Chen is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, citizens are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately,” a police release states.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-866-876-5423 (ext. 6970), or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.