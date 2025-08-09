$7K worth of Labubu dolls stolen from Los Angeles store, authorities say

FILE - A customer shows a new Labubu doll to media during the opening of Germany's first shop for Labubu plush dolls in Berlin, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2025 3:37 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 5:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of masked thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls from a Los Angeles-area store this week, authorities said.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning at a store in La Puente, a city about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said. The department said the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the incident, which was recovered shortly afterward. The agency said it was investigating the case and did not have additional information.

Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, have become a popular collectible item a decade after the toothy monsters were first introduced.

Toy vendor One Stop Shop said in an Instagram post that the thieves took all of the store’s inventory and trashed the establishment. The store posted surveillance footage showing a group of people wearing hoodies and face coverings breaking in. The suspects are seen shuffling through items and carrying boxes out of the shop.

“We are still in shock,” the store said in its post, urging people to help find the thieves.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 64, critically injured after being struck by LRT in Scarborough

A 64-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by an LRT vehicle in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 1 p.m....

34m ago

One person in hospital after house explosion in Barrie

One person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a house was levelled by a fire on Saturday morning. Barrie Fire and Emergency Services confirmed to CityNews they were called to Marshall Street,...

16m ago

What the scrapping of the 'de minimis' tariff exemption means for small businesses and you

The on-again, off-again back and forth about tariffs between the U.S. and Canada has caused confusion and uncertainty on both sides of the border for businesses of all capacities, but the latest changes...

1h ago

Toronto international student brings pride to Canada and Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 64, critically injured after being struck by LRT in Scarborough

A 64-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by an LRT vehicle in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 1 p.m....

34m ago

One person in hospital after house explosion in Barrie

One person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a house was levelled by a fire on Saturday morning. Barrie Fire and Emergency Services confirmed to CityNews they were called to Marshall Street,...

16m ago

What the scrapping of the 'de minimis' tariff exemption means for small businesses and you

The on-again, off-again back and forth about tariffs between the U.S. and Canada has caused confusion and uncertainty on both sides of the border for businesses of all capacities, but the latest changes...

1h ago

Toronto international student brings pride to Canada and Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Toronto-based international student elected for Gates Cambridge Scholarship

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them.

1h ago

2:37
Taste of the Danforth is missed for second year in a row

Greektown feels the loss of the iconic festival which thousands visited and businesses celebrated, not just their work, but the community.

22h ago

3:22
Northern lights forecast, heat warning in effect

Most of the country is expected to have optimal views of the northern lights, but a heat warning is in effect for many parts. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:21
Canadian Forces get $2 billion pay raise

It's not the 20% across the board increase previously promised, but the Canadian Forces will be getting raises. The raises scale with rank - so recruits will get a bigger pay hike than senior officers.
2:38
Two injured in King West Village shooting

The hunt is on for a shooter after a late night shooting in the King West neighbourhood that left two critically injured. Shauna Hunt speaks with area residents who saw the aftermath.
More Videos