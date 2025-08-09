‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in intimate partner violence investigation

Photo of Piratheepan Nagarajah, wanted by Peel police in an ongoing intimate partner investigation. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 9, 2025 7:33 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” as part of an intimate partner violence investigation.

Investigators say 36-year-old Piratheepan Nagarajah of Toronto is wanted on two counts of attempted murder as well as five other firearm-related charges.

Police did not provide any further details of the investigation, other than to say it is “ongoing.”

“The wanted person is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a release on Saturday.

“We also encourage anyone who may have had contact with Piratheepan Nagarajah, or who may have information on his whereabouts, to come forward.”

Members of the public are being asked by police not to approach Nagarajah if seen, but to call 911.

