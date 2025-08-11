Hudson’s Bay lease sale may negatively impact pension fund: OMERS’ real estate arm

Ruby Liu is shown leaving court in Toronto on Monday June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2025 12:18 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 12:32 pm.

TORONTO — The real estate investment arm of one of the country’s largest pension funds is worried about the value of its assets if a B.C. billionaire is able to buy 25 Hudson’s Bay leases at its properties.

In court documents filed over the weekend, Oxford Properties Group argues Ruby Liu would diminish the value and stability of its real estate portfolio and by extension, adversely affect the long-term interests of millions of OMERS pension plan beneficiaries.

Liu is looking to take over about two dozen Bay leases and use the spaces to build a new department store she will name after herself and fill with entertainment, dining and recreation spaces.

Landlords, including Oxford, are fighting Liu, saying her plans are underfunded, have unrealistic timelines and are bound to fail. Liu is confident she can win the property owners over if a court allows her purchase of the leases to go through.

The leases include three Oxford properties — Southcentre Mall in Calgary, Hillcrest Shopping Centre in Richmond Hill, Ont., and Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, Ont.

Oxford is the real estate division of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, which administers the pensions of more than 600,000 plan members. Oxford has more than $79 million in assets under management and hundreds of properties on four continents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about a potential strike looming

A potential strike looms as contract talks carry on between Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants. The outcome of negotiations this week could be critical for summer travellers...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public Employees...

1h ago

Hamilton police officer suspended over 'disturbing' social media posts

A veteran member of the Hamilton Police Service has been suspended following the discovery of what was referred to as "disturbing social media posts" containing prejudicial content. The posts, which...

2h ago

Two men injured in festival stabbing incident in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left two men injured late Sunday night at a local festival in Scarborough. Authorities responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Finch Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about a potential strike looming

A potential strike looms as contract talks carry on between Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants. The outcome of negotiations this week could be critical for summer travellers...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public Employees...

1h ago

Hamilton police officer suspended over 'disturbing' social media posts

A veteran member of the Hamilton Police Service has been suspended following the discovery of what was referred to as "disturbing social media posts" containing prejudicial content. The posts, which...

2h ago

Two men injured in festival stabbing incident in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left two men injured late Sunday night at a local festival in Scarborough. Authorities responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Finch Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
How the Kawartha Lakes wildfires are impacting weather across Ontario

Michelle Mackey breaks down how far the wildfire smoke from the Kawartha Lakes region could stretch and how hot heat warnings across Ontario will get.

2h ago

1:38
Short-lived rain showers on the way

A few rain showers are possible through the work week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

2:50
Two fatal crashes under investigation

A deadly weekend on Toronto and GTA highways has claimed the lives of two people and left others injured. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

20h ago

2:52
Hot and dry weather conditions causing trees to experience heat stress

With the recent stretch of hot and dry weather in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario, experts say trees are currently experiencing heat stress. Nick Westoll looks at how conditions are affecting nature.
2:43
Finding relief in the scorching heat: Toronto's coolest spots

Rhianne Campbell hit the streets to ask Torontonians where are their favourite places to cool off this summer.
More Videos