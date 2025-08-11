Planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about a potential strike looming

A potential strike looms as contract talks carry on between Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants.

The outcome of negotiations this week could be critical for summer travellers worried about their upcoming flights.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of taking off:

Will there be a strike?

It’s too early to say. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees received a strong strike mandate from its membership after a vote that closed last week, with 99.7 per cent in favour.

But, that doesn’t mean a strike will happen. The airline downplayed the mandate, calling it a “normal step in the negotiation process” — essentially a tool that gives the union more leverage in contract talks.

The union has also said it’s optimistic it can avoid a disruption. The two sides returned to the bargaining table on Friday in the hopes of solving the impasse.

When would a strike take place?

The earliest that flight attendants could potentially walk off the job is Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

That deadline comes after a mandatory 21-day “cooling off” period officially expires.

The strike mandate is effective for 60 days.

When will we know if there is a strike?

The union must provide 72-hours notice if it intends to strike.

That means it could give notice of a work stoppage by Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. ET if they intend to go on strike on Saturday.

Air Canada says it will keep passengers updated on potential disruptions via email and text message.

Would all flights be cancelled?

Air Canada has said it is “premature to speculate or discuss possible contingencies” in case of a strike.

If a strike does occur, it would affect Air Canada’s main operations and Air Canada Rouge.

Flight attendants working for Jazz and PAL, which operate Air Canada Express flights, are not part of the negotiations.

How will I find out either way?

Air Canada has said to stay tuned for updates this week.

While flights are operating as scheduled so far, it says online that should this change, it will notify customers via email and text message in advance of their travel.

For passengers whose itineraries change mid-journey, Air Canada says it will “actively explore all options to keep you travelling, including rebooking with other airlines on your behalf.”

“If you haven’t received an email or text message notification, it’s because your itinerary is not impacted,” it says.

“If you booked your own travel and you want to make sure you didn’t miss a notification, take the time to check your junk email folder and your mobile provider’s message settings.”

The airline has also been posting statements to its website regarding developments in the negotiation process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press