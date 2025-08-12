Boater dies after police-involved shooting in Turkey Point, SIU investigating

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 12, 2025 9:27 pm.

A boater has died after an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Turkey Point Tuesday afternoon, the police force said.

OPP say at around 2 p.m., police attempted to stop a boater who entered the MacDonald Turkey Point Marina and fled on foot.

“Officers with the OPP emergency response team and the canine unit located the individual. During the interaction, police discharged their firearm,” said OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a social media post.

The person was pronounced dead. No further details about the person who died have been released.

The Special Investigations Unit confirmed they have been called in to investigate and further details about the incident are expected to be released later.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after stabbing at East York apartment, suspect in custody

Toronto police say a male has died in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around 2:32...

5h ago

3 injured after motorcyclist and vehicle collide in East Danforth

Three people have been injured after a motorcyclist and vehicle collided in East Danforth. Toronto police were called to East Lynn and Danforth avenues just after 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male was...

23m ago

Clement and Varsho hit homers as Blue Jays kick off homestand with 5-1 win over Cubs

Ernie Clement hit a three-run homer and Jose Berrios threw 5 1/3 effective innings as the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. With...

32m ago

Toronto police cruiser hit head-on as vehicle strikes multiple parked cars downtown, male arrested

One male driver is in custody after he allegedly struck a marked police car head-on and multiple parked vehicles in downtown Toronto. The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. at Bay and Albert streets. Toronto...

57m ago

Top Stories

Male dies after stabbing at East York apartment, suspect in custody

Toronto police say a male has died in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment in East York on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a complex in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area at around 2:32...

5h ago

3 injured after motorcyclist and vehicle collide in East Danforth

Three people have been injured after a motorcyclist and vehicle collided in East Danforth. Toronto police were called to East Lynn and Danforth avenues just after 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male was...

23m ago

Clement and Varsho hit homers as Blue Jays kick off homestand with 5-1 win over Cubs

Ernie Clement hit a three-run homer and Jose Berrios threw 5 1/3 effective innings as the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. With...

32m ago

Toronto police cruiser hit head-on as vehicle strikes multiple parked cars downtown, male arrested

One male driver is in custody after he allegedly struck a marked police car head-on and multiple parked vehicles in downtown Toronto. The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. at Bay and Albert streets. Toronto...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

10h ago

0:37
Air Canada flight attendants could issue strike notice at midnight

Air Canada flight attendants could issue a strike notice by midnight tonight at the deadline for strike action looms over one of Canada's largest airline.

12h ago

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

2:02
Make a bid on a wild auction at the Toronto Zoo

Things are getting wild at the zoo as the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy is holding their annual birthday auction. Audra Brown with a look at some of the unique items and experiences up for bid.

More Videos