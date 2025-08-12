Boater dies after police-involved shooting in Turkey Point, SIU investigating

A boater has died after an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Turkey Point Tuesday afternoon, the police force said.

OPP say at around 2 p.m., police attempted to stop a boater who entered the MacDonald Turkey Point Marina and fled on foot.

“Officers with the OPP emergency response team and the canine unit located the individual. During the interaction, police discharged their firearm,” said OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a social media post.

The person was pronounced dead. No further details about the person who died have been released.

The Special Investigations Unit confirmed they have been called in to investigate and further details about the incident are expected to be released later.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.