Keep your eyes on the skies: Annual Perseid meteor shower set to peak tonight

Stargazers are in for a shimmering show tonight as the annual Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak.

NASA says the fireball shower began last month and the celestial event is expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday before ending on Aug. 23.

The space agency says the Perseids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the pre-dawn hours, but at times it’s possible to view the streaks of colourful cosmic light as early as 10 p.m.

NASA says about 50 to 100 meteors are seen per hour during the shower, with meteors shooting across the sky at about 59 kilometres per second.

The U.S. space agency says every Perseid meteor is a tiny piece of the 26-kilometre-wide comet Swift-Tuttle, which swings near the sun every 133 years.

NASA says the meteor shower comes after Earth passes through the debris of the comet, allowing the meteors to collide with our atmosphere and create the starry streaks.

The best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early predawn hours when the moon is low in the sky.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest are optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

With files from The Associated Press