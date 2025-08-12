Keep your eyes on the skies: Annual Perseid meteor shower set to peak tonight

NASA says the annual Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night sky on Wednesday but could be viewed as early as tonight.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2025 9:41 am.

Stargazers are in for a shimmering show tonight as the annual Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak.

NASA says the fireball shower began last month and the celestial event is expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday before ending on Aug. 23.

The space agency says the Perseids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the pre-dawn hours, but at times it’s possible to view the streaks of colourful cosmic light as early as 10 p.m.

NASA says about 50 to 100 meteors are seen per hour during the shower, with meteors shooting across the sky at about 59 kilometres per second.

Read More: The Perseids are here. Here’s how to see the ‘fireballs’ of summer’s brightest meteor shower

The U.S. space agency says every Perseid meteor is a tiny piece of the 26-kilometre-wide comet Swift-Tuttle, which swings near the sun every 133 years.

NASA says the meteor shower comes after Earth passes through the debris of the comet, allowing the meteors to collide with our atmosphere and create the starry streaks.

The best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early predawn hours when the moon is low in the sky.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest are optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet ground stop lifted after system outage disrupts flights

A temporary ground stop affecting all destination airports for Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines has been lifted, according to a notice posted Tuesday on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...

updated

57m ago

Two charged in fatal shooting of Zachary Shuman in Dundas, Ont.

Hamilton Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Zachary Shuman, who was killed in Dundas, Ont., late last month. The incident occurred on July 27, shortly...

1h ago

China announces 75.8% tariffs on Canadian canola

China has announced preliminary tariffs on Canadian canola following an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada's tax on Chinese electric vehicles. Canadian canola exports...

21m ago

Police seek suspect in unprovoked North York beating

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after he allegedly attacked a male in North York on Friday for no apparent reason. Investigators say the suspect approached the victim on foot and randomly...

1h ago

Top Stories

WestJet ground stop lifted after system outage disrupts flights

A temporary ground stop affecting all destination airports for Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines has been lifted, according to a notice posted Tuesday on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...

updated

57m ago

Two charged in fatal shooting of Zachary Shuman in Dundas, Ont.

Hamilton Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Zachary Shuman, who was killed in Dundas, Ont., late last month. The incident occurred on July 27, shortly...

1h ago

China announces 75.8% tariffs on Canadian canola

China has announced preliminary tariffs on Canadian canola following an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada's tax on Chinese electric vehicles. Canadian canola exports...

21m ago

Police seek suspect in unprovoked North York beating

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after he allegedly attacked a male in North York on Friday for no apparent reason. Investigators say the suspect approached the victim on foot and randomly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.

16h ago

3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

1:01
Kawartha Lakes wildfires: Aerial footage captures blaze raging through cottage country

Chopper footage captured the extent of the blaze that has reached 27 hectares in the Kawartha Lakes region.

19h ago

2:20
Cyclists and pedestrians say changes to busy Toronto intersection is putting them in danger

Many residents in Toronto’s east end reached out to Speakers Corner to talk about what they call an extremely dangerous situation. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

22h ago

More Videos