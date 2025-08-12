‘Long walks around the farm’: Ontario miniature donkey’s dating profile goes viral

A miniature donkey named Hank is looking for his perfect match. The seven-year-old jack lives at Erin Hill Acres, a family-owned and operated tourism farm in Erin, Ont. His owners are now on the search to find him a soulmate to live out his days in the flower fields. (Aug. 11, 2025).

By Fatima Raza, The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2025 5:36 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2025 5:37 am.

Love is apparently in the air for Hank, a miniature donkey from Erin, Ont., whose dating profile has gained considerable traction online.

The seven-year-old jack resides at Erin Hill Acres, a family-owned and operated tourism farm located an hour west of Toronto. 

Per his profile, Hank is looking for a soulmate to live out his days on the 90-acre farm and join him on his routine dilly-dallying in the flower fields.

Farm manager Tyler Garrard says the hope is to find a female donkey, also known as a jenny, to breed with Hank and welcome more donkeys into the family. 

He says Hank joined the farm about two months ago after his former owner, who was having health difficulties, posted on a Facebook buy-and-sell group. 

Garrard says Hank has become a farm favourite because of his sweet and social personality, as well as his love for kids.

“We love Hank so much that we want to find him a partner,” he said in a recent interview.

In a post on Instagram, the farm said Hank enjoys “long walks around the farm, a fat juicy carrot, gentle pets and loving,” adding that he has “a great head of hair, a lovely personality and a massive heart.”

“Send us a DM if you know a lucky lady that is looking for a new loving home, complete with live in boyfriend,” the farm added.

In a satirical video that has garnered thousands of views, the farm compiled snippets of some of Hank’s best friends sharing the positive memories they have with him.

“Just wanted to do a shout-out to Hank. Last time Rudolph got sick, Hank filled in for him and took the sleigh all around the world,” said a man dressed as Santa Claus.

Another person joked that Hank introduced her to her husband. “He was the best man at our wedding and the godfather to our children. Without Hank, I wouldn’t have him,” she said.

Eligible jennies are welcome to submit their profiles via social media or email. Garrard said they are ideally looking for a donkey of the same size range and between the ages of four and nine years old.

“We are getting messages from people all across Canada,” he said, in what has been an overwhelmingly wholesome response.

If there is a match, the farm might consider hosting a donkey wedding, Garrard said.

Visitors are invited to come greet Hank at the farm, which goats, chickens, sheep and highland cows also call home.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

9h ago

Air Canada flight attendants could serve strike notice after midnight tonight

MONTREAL — The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants could signal its intent to strike if a deal isn't reached by the end of today. The earliest that flight attendants could potentially...

1h ago

Blue Jays' Gausman learns the hard way: 'No such thing as free parking in Toronto'

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he's learning that navigating Toronto's urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame. In...

45m ago

Fire crews continue battling Kawartha Lakes wildfires, personnel from northern Ontario assisting

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

6h ago

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

9h ago

Air Canada flight attendants could serve strike notice after midnight tonight

MONTREAL — The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants could signal its intent to strike if a deal isn't reached by the end of today. The earliest that flight attendants could potentially...

1h ago

Blue Jays' Gausman learns the hard way: 'No such thing as free parking in Toronto'

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he's learning that navigating Toronto's urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame. In...

45m ago

Fire crews continue battling Kawartha Lakes wildfires, personnel from northern Ontario assisting

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.

11h ago

3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

1:01
Kawartha Lakes wildfires: Aerial footage captures blaze raging through cottage country

Chopper footage captured the extent of the blaze that has reached 27 hectares in the Kawartha Lakes region.

15h ago

2:20
Cyclists and pedestrians say changes to busy Toronto intersection is putting them in danger

Many residents in Toronto’s east end reached out to Speakers Corner to talk about what they call an extremely dangerous situation. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

17h ago

More Videos