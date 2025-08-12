Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle at Milton parking lot
Posted August 12, 2025 1:46 pm.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Milton on Tuesday afternoon, Halton Regional Police confirm.
Police say the victim is an adult male, and the driver remained on scene.
It happened in a parking lot near a bank on Scott Boulevard near Derry Road.
There’s no word on possible charges at the point.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates.