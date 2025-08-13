Roughly 20,000 people under wildfire evacuation alert in Newfoundland and Labrador

Wildfire smoke is seen blanketing Newfoundland's coast, south of the lighthouse at Fort Amherst, in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 5:54 am.

ST. JOHN’S — Thousands of people in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital and elsewhere in the province are under evacuation alerts as wildfires continue to threaten communities.

About 5,400 residents in two areas of St. John’s were told on Tuesday to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They joined roughly 15,000 others in parts of the nearby communities of Paradise and Conception Bay South who were placed under evacuation alerts a day earlier.

The wildfire threatening the towns was about 250 metres from the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday night.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the coast guard are helping deliver supplies and support.

Nine wildfires are burning in the province, including at least four that are classified as out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

