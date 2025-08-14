Hydro One CEO David Lebeter to take compassionate care leave

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd, says chief executive David Lebeter will take a temporary compassionate care leave, effective Aug. 25, to care for a family member.

The power utility says Lebeter will to be available to the company on an advisory basis until his return.

To fill the void, Hydro One says Harry Taylor, the company’s chief financial and regulatory officer, will also serve as interim chief executive.

Taylor joined the organization in 2024.

Hydro One also announced the appointed of Michael Rencheck to the company’s board of directors effective Thursday.

Rencheck is a former chief executive of Bruce Power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

The Canadian Press