Hydro One CEO David Lebeter to take compassionate care leave

Signage for the Hydro One Networks Inc. corporate office is shown in Toronto on Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2025 7:57 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 8:25 am.

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd, says chief executive David Lebeter will take a temporary compassionate care leave, effective Aug. 25, to care for a family member.

The power utility says Lebeter will to be available to the company on an advisory basis until his return.

To fill the void, Hydro One says Harry Taylor, the company’s chief financial and regulatory officer, will also serve as interim chief executive.

Taylor joined the organization in 2024.

Hydro One also announced the appointed of Michael Rencheck to the company’s board of directors effective Thursday.

Rencheck is a former chief executive of Bruce Power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada begins to cancel flights ahead of possible work stoppage

Air Canada is cancelling some flights scheduled for today as it prepares for a possible work stoppage this weekend. The union that represents about 10,000 flight attendants, is poised to strike just...

1m ago

Man arrested in high-speed collision killing 10-year-old child and her mother in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old child and her 30-year-old mother in July. The collision occurred around...

4h ago

Ontario Public Service employees to return to work full-time in January: province

The Ontario government says the province's public service workers will be returning to work full-time in the new year. Effective Jan. 5, 2026, the Ontario Public Service and its provincial agencies,...

2m ago

100 homes, structures may have been lost to Newfoundland's largest wildfire: premier

Officials say the largest wildfire burning in Newfoundland and Labrador may have destroyed up to 100 homes and structures. However, Premier John Hogan says it is still too dangerous for crews to access...

1h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada begins to cancel flights ahead of possible work stoppage

Air Canada is cancelling some flights scheduled for today as it prepares for a possible work stoppage this weekend. The union that represents about 10,000 flight attendants, is poised to strike just...

1m ago

Man arrested in high-speed collision killing 10-year-old child and her mother in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old child and her 30-year-old mother in July. The collision occurred around...

4h ago

Ontario Public Service employees to return to work full-time in January: province

The Ontario government says the province's public service workers will be returning to work full-time in the new year. Effective Jan. 5, 2026, the Ontario Public Service and its provincial agencies,...

2m ago

100 homes, structures may have been lost to Newfoundland's largest wildfire: premier

Officials say the largest wildfire burning in Newfoundland and Labrador may have destroyed up to 100 homes and structures. However, Premier John Hogan says it is still too dangerous for crews to access...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

11h ago

3:21
Ontario animal welfare organizations seeing jump in animals being abandoned, surrendered

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society recently rescued 76 cats in just four days. The organization has seen many animals abandoned due to affordability concerns. As Nick Westoll reports, it's a problem in the Greater Toronto Area as well.

15h ago

2:32
Air Canada will begin winding down operations as flight attendants prepare to strike

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

17h ago

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

21h ago

0:45
TTC CEO takes accountability for nearly two hour delay on Line 1

A portion of the TTC's Line 1 was supplemented with shuttle buses after overnight construction led to major morning delays.

More Videos