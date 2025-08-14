Ontario health officials report 3 new measles cases, all in Southwestern region

Warning signs for people with symptoms of illness is seen at Southwestern Public Health’s office in St. Thomas, Ont., Thursday, May 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Alberga

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2025 2:05 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 2:25 pm.

TORONTO — Health officials in Ontario are reporting just three new measles cases over the past week, all of them in the province’s southwest region.

Public Health Ontario says that brings the province’s total case count to 2,362 measles cases since an outbreak began in October.

One case previously reported in Sudbury’s public health unit was subtracted from the tally.

Last week, the province’s data release showed an increase of eight cases, which reflected the first single digit increase since January.

The three new cases reported between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 were in Southwestern Ontario, which has reported a total of 769 infections.

Related:

Public health officials repeated that the downward trend in weekly case counts suggests transmission may be slowing, but continued vigilance is needed.

Most of the 164 people who have been hospitalized with measles in Ontario are unvaccinated infants, kids and teenagers.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

