PM’s staff say search is on for a local office that meets Carney’s security needs

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at his office across the street from Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2025 11:46 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 12:38 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office says work is “well underway” to find a local constituency office for the prime minister that meets his security requirements and is conveniently located for residents of his Nepean riding.

As first reported this week by the Ottawa Citizen newspaper, Carney still doesn’t have his own constituency office more than 100 days after the spring election.

The PMO says that until the local office is set up, residents of Nepean can access federal services through Defence Minister David McGuinty’s office, which is in the neighbouring riding of Ottawa South.

Carney will be the last member of his own cabinet to list a local riding office in the House of Commons directory.

Constituency offices act as a sort of doormat to democracy, allowing residents to connect with their local elected representatives.

Members of Parliament employ local staff at these offices who can help citizens navigate government bureaucracy to access federal services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

