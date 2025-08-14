Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

A Canada Post logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted August 14, 2025 5:56 pm.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators.

CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late Thursday that talks have been postponed as mediators are currently involved in the Air Canada negotiations.

The union, which represents about 55,000 postal workers, was set to meet with the Crown corporation on Friday and Monday, the first time the two sides were set to formally talk after workers rejected Canada Post’s latest proposal, which would have seen wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years and restructuring to add part-time workers to the deal.

“That show of solidarity strengthens our position at the bargaining table and makes it clear that we will not settle for less than what we deserve,” Simpson said. “We have prepared global offers that address your demands, and we are awaiting confirmation from the mediators on the dates for our next meeting with CPC.”

Canada Post had said its latest offer reflected the company’s “current realities while protecting items that are important to employees.”

The union says its national overtime ban remains in effect.

Negotiations for a new collective agreement have been ongoing for more than a year and a half.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

3h ago

Transfer of parkland to Wasaga Beach sets dangerous precedent, environmental group says

The mayor of Wasaga Beach said the transfer of land to the Town from the Ontario government rights a historical wrong.

5m ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

2h ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

3h ago

Transfer of parkland to Wasaga Beach sets dangerous precedent, environmental group says

The mayor of Wasaga Beach said the transfer of land to the Town from the Ontario government rights a historical wrong.

5m ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

2h ago

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend's 'gruesome and horrific' murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.  The case is one of dozens affected...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

5h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

5h ago

1:47
Ford calls driver suspected of fatal Hwy. 48 crash, that side-swiped him, an 'idiot'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the suspected driver of the fatal Highway. 48 crash that killed a father of three, who months prior crashed into his vehicle, should have his license removed.

4h ago

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

19h ago

2:32
Air Canada will begin winding down operations as flight attendants prepare to strike

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

More Videos