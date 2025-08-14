Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators.

CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late Thursday that talks have been postponed as mediators are currently involved in the Air Canada negotiations.

The union, which represents about 55,000 postal workers, was set to meet with the Crown corporation on Friday and Monday, the first time the two sides were set to formally talk after workers rejected Canada Post’s latest proposal, which would have seen wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years and restructuring to add part-time workers to the deal.

“That show of solidarity strengthens our position at the bargaining table and makes it clear that we will not settle for less than what we deserve,” Simpson said. “We have prepared global offers that address your demands, and we are awaiting confirmation from the mediators on the dates for our next meeting with CPC.”

Canada Post had said its latest offer reflected the company’s “current realities while protecting items that are important to employees.”

The union says its national overtime ban remains in effect.

Negotiations for a new collective agreement have been ongoing for more than a year and a half.

