TIFF to screen Oct. 7 doc 'The Road Between Us' after reaching resolution with filmmaker

Barry Avrich arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala in Toronto on Monday, September 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Posted August 14, 2025 8:38 pm.

The Toronto International Film Festival says a documentary about the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, is now an official selection and will screen at the festival after initially being disinvited.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and filmmaker Barry Avrich say they have reached a resolution after hearing “pain and frustration” from the public.

In a joint statement, they say they have ironed out “important safety, legal and programming concerns” around the film, titled “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue.”

“We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal, and programming concerns,” Bailey said in a statement Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, festival organizers said they pulled the documentary because it didn’t meet certain requirements around security concerns and “legal clearance of all footage.”

The decision sparked an international outcry, including from some Jewish groups and politicians. The filmmakers also accused the festival of censorship.

TIFF backtracked on Wednesday, saying it would find a way to work with the documentary team to find a way to screen the film.

“In this case, TIFF’s communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose and for that, we are sorry,” Bailey said.

“Both TIFF and the filmmakers have always been committed to presenting diverse perspectives and a belief in the power of storytelling to spark and encourage dialogue and understanding.”

Around the same time the statement was released Thursday evening, protesters were outside the TIFF Lightbox theatre in downtown Toronto, some waving Israeli flags and signs calling for Bailey to resign.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said TIFF ultimately made the right choice after its “shameful decision to cave to extremist pressure.”

“It should never have been a question whether one of our leading cultural institutions would showcase a story of courage and survival,” said Noah Shack, the organization’s chief executive officer, in a statement Thursday.

“There is an urgent need for accountability to ensure this can never happen again — at TIFF or anywhere else.” 

The Montreal-born Avrich has had a decades-long career as a documentary filmmaker, often focusing on high-profile personalities, including 2023’s “Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” which won a Canadian Screen Award for best documentary. Several of his films have premièred at TIFF, including 2019’s “David Foster: Off the Record,” offering an intimate look at the Canadian music producer.

Last year, the festival faced ongoing protests and security concerns over another documentary, “Russians at War,” that ultimately led to cancelled screenings before it was quietly shown toward the end of the festival.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 4–14.

Man arrested after indecent act caught on doorbell camera in Oakville

A man who was caught on several doorbell cameras committing an indecent act in Oakville has been arrested. Police in Halton region say on August 11, the man rang the doorbell of at least two homes...

1h ago

Man wanted after allegedly injuring female cyclist with airhorn in Newmarket

Police in York region are searching for a man who they say assaulted a female cyclist with a weapon in Newmarket. Investigators say the woman was riding her bike on a trail in the Timothy Street and...

1h ago

Shooting injures one person in Markham

Police are searching for at least one suspect after someone was injured in a shooting in Markham on Thursday afternoon. Police in York Region were called to the 14 Avenue and McCowan Road area just...

2h ago

More brands of Dubai chocolate recalled in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios

More recalls have been issued for a popular type of chocolate after a Salmonella outbreak linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency...

1h ago

