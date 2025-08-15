Man, woman charged with sex trafficking teen girls

A Hamilton man and Toronto woman are facing charges after they allegedly advertised the sexual services of two teen girls online, and then took the money earned during the illicit meet-ups.

The Human Trafficking Unit began investigating the duo in June, 2025.

“Through a combination of deception, coercion and control, the accused trafficked 14-year-old and 17-year-old female victims,” a police release alleges.

Investigators say the money earned by the victims was handed over to the accused and was kept by them.

“The victims had their on-line ads for sexual services created and administered by the accused; this included the taking of sexualized pictures,” the release adds, saying the accused drove the victims to various hotels to meet with clients who paid for sexual services.

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the two suspects were arrested.

Tyrique Harmer, 22, and Maria Toth-Taddeo, 21, both face a barrage of human trafficking and child pornography charges.