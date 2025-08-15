Man, woman charged with sex trafficking teen girls

Suspects Maria Toth-Taddeo, 21, and Tyrique Harmer, 22. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 15, 2025 2:48 pm.

A Hamilton man and Toronto woman are facing charges after they allegedly advertised the sexual services of two teen girls online, and then took the money earned during the illicit meet-ups.

The Human Trafficking Unit began investigating the duo in June, 2025.

“Through a combination of deception, coercion and control, the accused trafficked 14-year-old and 17-year-old female victims,” a police release alleges.

Investigators say the money earned by the victims was handed over to the accused and was kept by them.

“The victims had their on-line ads for sexual services created and administered by the accused; this included the taking of sexualized pictures,” the release adds, saying the accused drove the victims to various hotels to meet with clients who paid for sexual services.

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the two suspects were arrested.

Tyrique Harmer, 22, and Maria Toth-Taddeo, 21, both face a barrage of human trafficking and child pornography charges.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We want answers': Condo buyers grow frustrated after Scarborough complex has so far failed to launch

Robert Maiolo, who put down a deposit for a condo he had hoped to be living in by now finds himself among a large group of people throughout the Greater Toronto Area these days. Several planned condo...

Speakers Corner

12m ago

Video shows suspect creeping up on victim before shooting him on Markham driveway

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect creeping up on a man and shooting him as he sat in an SUV on his driveway in a Markham neighbourhood on Thursday. Officers were called...

1h ago

What are your rights as passengers amid Air Canada's possible work stoppage?

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada flights, so what does this mean for travellers? Air Passenger Rights president Gábor Lukács sat down with CityNews...

1h ago

Trump and Putin arrive for pivotal summit in Alaska that could reshape the war in Ukraine

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska for their pivotal summit Friday that could reshape the war in Ukraine and relations...

14m ago

Top Stories

'We want answers': Condo buyers grow frustrated after Scarborough complex has so far failed to launch

Robert Maiolo, who put down a deposit for a condo he had hoped to be living in by now finds himself among a large group of people throughout the Greater Toronto Area these days. Several planned condo...

Speakers Corner

12m ago

Video shows suspect creeping up on victim before shooting him on Markham driveway

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect creeping up on a man and shooting him as he sat in an SUV on his driveway in a Markham neighbourhood on Thursday. Officers were called...

1h ago

What are your rights as passengers amid Air Canada's possible work stoppage?

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada flights, so what does this mean for travellers? Air Passenger Rights president Gábor Lukács sat down with CityNews...

1h ago

Trump and Putin arrive for pivotal summit in Alaska that could reshape the war in Ukraine

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska for their pivotal summit Friday that could reshape the war in Ukraine and relations...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Air Canada passengers face major flight disruptions as strike threat looms

Air Canada is set to cancel around 500 flights on Friday ahead of a looming strike and full work stoppage on Saturday. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly 130,000 travellers will be impacted per day if strike goes ahead.

16h ago

2:36
The Blue Jays take their fantasy football to new heights

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Blue Jays outfielders Davis Schneider and Daulton Varsho about the unusual way the team decided their fantasy football draft order.

16h ago

2:41
Mississauga takes legal action to address large crowds and safety issues at popular plaza

The city of Mississauga has gone to the courts to help address on-going issues with large crowds and public safety at a popular plaza. As Shauna Hunt reports – this has been a problem area for years.

20h ago

2:20
Why you should check your labels if you're looking to buy Canadian made products

The maple leaf label on many food products meant to help people shop Canadian products are not always as Canadian as they may appear

5h ago

1:32
Wildfires in Kawartha Lakes still active, blaze in Newfoundland growing

Fire service in Kawartha Lakes and Newfoundland continue to battle active wildfires as much of Eastern and Atlantic Canada remain under the blaze.

More Videos