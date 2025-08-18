19-year-old accused of stabbing in Oshawa, second suspect at large

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. Photo: DRPS.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 18, 2025 3:15 pm.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa, and one more suspect is still at large, authorities say.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, its officers were called to the area of Mary Street North and William Street East on August 11, 2025, at approximately 6:35 p.m. for reports of three males fighting.

Police say the victim was playing basketball when he was approached by two males. A verbal argument started before a physical altercation took place, and the victim was stabbed. The suspects fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they arrested Dajon Colley, 19, of no fixed address, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Colley is charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

DRPS say they are still looking for the second suspect.

