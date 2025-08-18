What kind of damage is artificial intelligence doing to the environment?

Data centres are being used to power tech companies all around the world.

In the U.S. alone, there are more than 5,000 facilities.

The facilities use up valuable resources, which could leave some communities without things like water, according to a new report.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Miguel Yanez-Barnuevo and Dan Bressette with the Environmental and Energy Study Institute about the second of three reports, which take a deep dive into the environmental impacts of technology and things like artificial intelligence.