Minor injures reported after collision between vehicle and police cruiser in Brampton
Posted August 18, 2025 10:15 pm.
Last Updated August 18, 2025 10:16 pm.
Minor injuries have been reported after a police cruiser and another vehicle collided in Brampton.
The crash occurred in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bonnie Braes Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday
Both drivers were taken to hospital as a precaution and their injuries are believed to be minor.
Chinguacousy is closed at Bonnie Braes for an investigation.